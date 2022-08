JEFFERSON COUNTY — A driver is dead after colliding with a tree in Jefferson County. The Missouri Highway State Patrol responded to the fatal one-person crash on August 23 at around 12:30 a.m. on Brynes Mill Road north of Cedar Lane.

Chelsey M. Lawrence, 30, of House Springs, Missouri,lost control of her 2007 Ford Focus taking a curve and striking a tree. She was pronounced dead on the scene.