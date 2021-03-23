Jefferson County woman holds new state record for yellow perch catch

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A Jefferson County woman is being congratulated for catching a new state record yellow perch. It’s the first state-record of 2021.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) said Sharon Christopher of Cedar Hill caught the 2 lb., 7 oz. fish while fishing at Bull Shoals Lake March 7.

“I got lucky because I am not an avid fisherman,” Christopher said. “My husband and I were out crappie fishing with some friends of ours when I reeled in this big fish. I wasn’t quite sure what it was, but luckily our friends immediately recognized it as a yellow perch. The funny thing is, they were in a separate boat pretty far away from us and could tell how big it was.”

Christopher said her husband was getting ready to clean the fish later that night when her friend told him to stop.

“I think she’s got something,” Christopher’s friend said.

Christopher contacted MDC who weighed the perch and confirmed it beat the current record.

The previous record was a 2 lb., 3 oz. fish caught from Bull Shoals Lake in Jan. 2020.

Christopher said the fish is going to be mounted.

The MDC said Missouri state-record fish are recognized in two categories: pole-and-line and alternative methods.

Alternative methods include trotlines, throwlines, limblines, bank lines, juglines, spearfishing, snagging, snaring, gigging, grabbing, archery, and atlatl.

