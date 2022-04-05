UPDATE: The Endangered Silver Advisory has been canceled for Judy L. Pogorelsky. Police said she was found safe.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing 78-year-old woman with dementia.

Authorities said Judy L. Pogorelsky left her home in DeSoto around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. It’s believed she left to go to a store, but she did not take her cell phone or any money with her.

Pogorelsky is about 4 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighs 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a cream-colored long sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

She was driving a maroon 2007 Jeep Wrangler with Missouri plates, EC9Z8H. The vehicle was last seen on Wegman Road.

Anyone with information on Pogorelsky’s whereabouts should immediately dial 911, contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 636-797-9999.