ST. LOUIS – St. Louisans are getting their first-ever look from the cockpit of a surveillance airplane that may soon be used to fight crime in the city. St. Louis would be the only city in America to use the planes after Baltimore stopped in the fall.

There is hope the skies may be hold the answer to solving St. Louis’s continuing carnage on the ground: the almost daily barrage of bullets and talk of body counts in a proud city that sadly has the worst homicide rates in the nation, year after year.