ST. LOUIS – Jeffrey Boyd, one of three former St. Louis City Board of Aldermen members indicted in a bribery scheme, has been sentenced to three years in federal prison.

Boyd is one of three former St. Louis Aldermen facing prison time for their roles in the bribery and pay-to-play case. Former Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed also faces sentencing, while a federal judge handed ex-Alderman John Collins-Muhammad a 45-month sentence earlier on Tuesday.

Federal investigators say the former aldermen took cash to help secure tax abatements for a business developer. The feds say they have hundreds of recorded phone calls and thousands of text messages.

Collins-Muhammad, the former 21st Ward alderman, is accused of accepting bribes and a free car to help a small business owner get approval to build a gas station/convenience store in his ward and receive tax breaks worth several hundred thousand dollars, in direct violation of city and state ordinances. The small business owner, unidentified in the indictment, also sought Boyd’s assistance to buy and redevelop a parcel of land in Boyd’s ward.

A sentencing memo from the U.S. Attorney’s office reads, “This case presents a picture of greed, pure and simple. … These defendants sold their elected offices in exchange for cash bribes, campaign donations, and other things of value with total disregard for the best interests of their constituents – the real victims in this case.”

Boyd also pleaded guilty to insurance fraud in a separate federal case. He is also accused of two counts of wire fraud, alleging seeking $22,000 from his insurance company for damages to vehicles he falsely claimed to own.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information on the scheduled sentences of Reed.