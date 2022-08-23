ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Calverton Park man was sentenced Monday for a pair of years-old murders.

Jeffrey Tod, 56, appeared before Division 8 of St. Louis County Circuit Court on August 4, 2022, and admitted to the murders of Deandre Moore and Alvern Linzie.

Tod said he shot and killed Moore on Dec. 10, 2018, inside the victim’s car. Linzie was killed similar fashion—shot inside his own car—on Jan. 11, 2019. Both shootings occurred while the cars were parked in Tod’s driveway on Williams Boulevard in Calverton Park.

Moore’s car was found with his body in it near Tod’s home. A witness saw Tod driving the victim’s car near the time of death.

Linzie’s body was found next to his car in Tod’s garage. A witness saw Tod driving Linzie’s car around the garage. Tod also admitted to an associate that he’d killed Linzie.

Bullets taken from the victim’s bodies matched a pistol found in Tod’s home.

Tod received two 23-year sentences for two counts of second-degree murder, and a pair of three-year sentences for two counts of armed criminal action. The sentences will be served concurrently. Tod will not be eligible for parole until he’s served 85% of his sentences.