Jellystone Park campgrounds remain open with modifications

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – With warm days and cool nights, it is the perfect time of year to enjoy the great outdoors with your family. Camping is a great option, especially if you are looking for a change of scenery.

Jellystone Park in Eureka is open for business. Of course, they have changed many things about the way they operate to keep everyone safe.

“Well, we’ve had to change a lot. We are considered an essential business, so we have been open, although we haven’t done much business but for over-the-road travelers. So, it’s really all about keeping guests safe. It’s about keeping our staff safe as well,” said Kathy Jones, owner of Jellystone Park.

Many of their campers are travelers in RVs who need a place to stay, but families looking for a change of pace are welcome as well.

“The campgrounds are open,” Jones said. “It’s a great way to come out and safely be with your family. Do something different. Get some fresh air. Have a little bit of fun. And we’ll make sure at the same time that everything is done safely for everybody.”

Shared camping facilities, such as bathrooms, are being given a lot of extra attention. Jones said that they have always taken a lot of pride in keeping their facilities clean but now they’re going over the top.

And while many activities have had to go away for now, they’ve adapted some so that they are safe.

“We’re just doing what we can to give the best experience. But above all, guests and staff have to stay safe. That’s a priority,” Jones said.

To make a camping reservation, call 636-938-5925 or visit www.eurekajellystone.com.