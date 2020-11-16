Jennings installs concrete barriers on some streets, blocking access to and from St. Louis City

JENNINGS, Mo. – The City of Jennings has placed concrete barriers along some roads connecting Jennings to St. Louis City.

Jennings Mayor Yolanda Austin said the city council approved this plan at a meeting in September and the concrete barriers began going up mid-November.

“We have been talking probably for a little over a year, looking at the different crime going on within our city,” Austin said.

She said the main crime was speeding.

“We compiled a list of all streets where we were having excessive speeding, went from there, and narrowed things down,” Austin said. “It’s all for safe streets, not just in the City of Jennings, but in the City of St. Louis.”

By the end of the week, Austin said the following seven streets will have barriers installed:

Garesche Avenue

Emma Avenue

Minnie Avenue

Lena Avenue

Albertine Avenue

Lalite Avenue

Sherry Avenue

But that’s not all of them. Austin said once barricades are put up on all seven streets, they have the following four streets to take care of:

Scottdale Avenue

Clarion Drive

Ellison Drive

Shirley

The mayor said more barriers could follow on additional streets. The barriers are being paid for from the Capitol Improvement Fund, Austin said.

Sgt. Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, said the department was aware these barricades were going to be put up.

“Our first responders were a part of the decision. They supported the decision and just said to make sure they had the streets,” Austin added.

Some residents on Garesche, where barriers are already up, aren’t sure how effective their new concrete neighbors are going to be.

“It’ll slow down the riff-raff, people speeding up and down the street, hitting people’s cars, doing their thing on the street, shooting and coming from Jennings and coming from St. Louis,” said Rickie Smith, who lives on Garesche. “It’s a good idea, but it’s in the wrong place, I think.”

The barricades create a dead end on a one-way street, leaving little room to turn around. Smith said mail and trash services are having to reverse down the street.

Smith’s home is on the dividing line between St. Louis City and St. Louis County. The barricades are lined up on the street and into the grassy median in front of his home. He said it is difficult to back up out of his driveway.

Meanwhile, Jaren Littles, who also lives on Garesche, said it can be a hassle having to take several streets around the barricades.

“Five extra minutes of my life that I won’t be able to get back,” Littles said. “They look like giant Legos, that you can’t play with.”

Smith said so far, the barricades have not been 100 percent effective.

“The other night, a guy come down the street, ran right over my grass, down the street, then he came back, ran right over my grass, and back up the street,” he said.