JENNINGS, Mo. – A juvenile was grazed by gunfire Thursday evening and rushed to a local hospital.

According to Officer Adrian Washington, a spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department, police were called to a residence in the 8800 block of Orchard Avenue just after 8:20 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When they arrived at the home, officers found a juvenile female suffering from a graze wound.

The female’s injuries were not life-threatening, Washington said. No other injuries were reported.

Police learned a vehicle arrived at Orchard Avenue and shot at the residence before the driver sped off.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department. If you wish to remain anonymous or are interested in a cash reward, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.