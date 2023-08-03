ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Jennings man has been charged in connection with a pair of recent car thefts in Maryland Heights and Creve Coeur.

According to a report from the Maryland Heights Police Department, officers were notified of a stolen car on July 15 via a Flock camera system. Police found the stolen vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot.

The man behind the wheel of the stolen car, identified as Mitchell Jackson, allegedly tried driving away from one officer and struck a parked vehicle. Another officer at the scene drove their police vehicle toward Jackson.

Police and prosecutors claim Jackson later admitted knowing the vehicle he was driving had been stolen.

It’s unclear if Jackson was taken into custody in Maryland Heights and released, or if he simply evaded arrest.

On the morning of July 21, a 2018 Hyundai Tucson was reported stolen from the parking lot of a Creve Coeur apartment complex.

Two days later, Creve Coeur allegedly to have spotted Jackson driving the stolen Hyundai near Old Halls Ferry Road and Netherton Drive. Jackson was then taken into custody.

Police claim Jackson confessed to stealing the Hyundai using a USB cord, and also admitted to taking the car owner’s credit cards and Social Security card, which had been left in the vehicle’s center console.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Jackson with leaving the scene of an accident – property damage exceeding $1,000, resisting arrest for a felony, and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle in the Maryland Heights investigation. Jackson’s bond was set at $50,000, cash-only.

For the Creve Coeur investigation, prosecutors charged Jackson first-degree property damage and stealing a motor vehicle. His bond was set at $75,000, cash-only.