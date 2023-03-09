ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a Jennings man on Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting last month at a north city gas station.

According to a probable statement obtained from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred Feb. 8 at the Mobil gas station in the 4500 block of Union Boulevard, located in the Mark Twain neighborhood.

Officers were called to the gas station for a shooting and found the victim, Jerry Savage, lying on the ground outside and suffering from several gunshot wounds. Savage was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was 25.

Homicide detectives obtained surveillance video from the gas station, which shows three armed men get out of a red SUV and engage with Savage. A struggle ensues, and Savage is shot. The three suspects return to the SUV and drive away.

Using RTCC surveillance video and GPS tracking software, detectives traced the SUV to the home of James Armstrong.

Police claim Armstrong is seen on surveillance video entering the vehicle before and after the crime. GPS data also traces Armstrong’s phone from his home directly to the scene of the crime.

Armstrong was charged with one count of second-degree murder. He remains in custody without bond.