CLAYTON, Mo. – A Jennings man is in jail for allegedly carjacking an Uber driver at gunpoint earlier this month.

According to a report filed by the Florissant Police Department, the crime occurred on June 7.

Police claim Dejohn Colbert, 18, and another person, ordered a ride via the Uber app.

When the Uber driver arrived in a Volkswagen Tiguan, the two men entered the car, put a gun to the driver’s neck. They took the victim’s cell phone, car keys, and wallet. They drove off in the Tiguan, leaving the driver behind.

The suspects eventually crashed the Tiguan at New Halls Ferry Road and Thoroughbred Lane during a police pursuit. The two men attempted to flee on foot, but were apprehended. Police claim Colbert was in possession of a .380 caliber firearm at the time of his arrest.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Colbert with vehicle hijacking – dangerous weapon/deadly instrument and armed criminal action. He remains in custody at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $200,000 cash-only bond.

If convicted of hijacking, Colbert faces 10 to 30 years in state prison, or life imprisonment. He faces an additional 3 to 15 years for armed criminal action, which would be served consecutive to other sentences.