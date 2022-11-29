ST. LOUIS – A Jennings man appeared in federal court Tuesday and denied shooting at three federal task force officers during a 2021 standoff.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Derek Brown, 49, pleaded not guilty to three counts of assault on a federal officer, three counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, the shooting occurred on March 18, 2021, following a domestic dispute at Brown’s stepdaughter’s home.

Prosecutors allege Brown, armed with a machete and hammer, had kicked in the door of the residence in an attempt to confront his wife. Brown’s stepdaughter had retrieved a handgun to defend her home, but Brown took it away from her.

At some point, Brown left the home and went to his sister’s house, where he fired at police and federal task force officers.

Brown eventually surrendered to authorities. He was originally indicted on Oct. 13, 2021.

If convicted, each assault charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Discharge of a firearm carries a penalty of at least 10 years in prison, which would be served consecutively to any other charges. The charge of being a felon in possession of a weapon carries a 10-year prison term.