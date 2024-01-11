JENNINGS, Mo. – A 33-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to prison after pleading guilty to the death of one child and abuse of another in 2018.

Adrian Mobley was sentenced to 20 years for abuse and neglect of a child resulting in death, as well as 15 years for neglect of a child resulting in serious injury. These sentences will be concurrent.

In August of 2018, Mobley repeatedly struck a 5-year-old at his home in Jennings. The child died as a result of internal injuries to the chest and abdomen.

On the same day and at the same location, he also abused a 4-year-old in the chest and abdomen, leading to severe internal injuries.

Mobley admitted to the crimes in November.

“Nothing is more tragic than the death of a child,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said. “With this guilty plea and sentence, at least this individual will be held to account for these horrific acts of violence and hopefully bring some semblance of closure to the family.”