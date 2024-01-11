JENNINGS, Mo. – Derek Nailor, 35, received a sentence of 32 years in prison on Wednesday after he shot and killed his neighbor.

In October 2021, a domestic disturbance occurred involving Nailor when his neighbor, Tommy Byrd, attempted to intervene . He shot Byrd, killing the 74-year-old man.

Nailor pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree and unlawful possession of a firearm, both sentences to be served concurrently. Five other charges were dropped as there was a “lack of cooperation of an essential witness.”

He was a prior felon on charges in 2011 involving assault in the first degree, armed criminal action and robbery in the second degree.

“This guilty plea and significant prison sentence holds this individual accountable for the heartless murder of someone who was only looking out for the well-being of a neighbor,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said. “We join his family in mourning the loss of Mr. Byrd.”