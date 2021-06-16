Jennings man to receive life sentences following sex offender conviction

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 59-year-old Jennings man will receive multiple mandatory life sentences after being convicted Wednesday as a predatory sexual offender.

A St. Louis County jury convicted Haverley Bracy on eight counts of sex crimes against children.

Bracy had been charged with four counts of first-degree child molestation, three counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, and one count of first-degree attempted statutory sodomy. The victims, identified only as three girls and one boy, knew Bracy.

The crimes had occurred from 1998 to 2010.

The victims all testified during the trial. St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell praised their bravery for taking the stand.

“Our hearts go out to these four courageous victims, some of whom were not believed when they first came forward as children, but who kept seeking justice and helped us bring justice today,” he said.