ST. LOUIS – A Jennings man appeared in federal court Thursday to be sentenced for robbing two phone stores in the summer of 2019.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Deangelo Winston pleaded guilty in January 2022 to two counts of armed robbery, two counts of possession of a firearm, and possession and brandishing of a firearm in furtherance of crimes of violence.

Winston had been repeatedly moved from jail to jail while awaiting sentencing due to his conduct. Prior to sentencing, Winston admitted in court to writing on his cell window with his own feces but claimed it was because he was dissatisfied with the conditions in his cell.

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Winston to 16 years in federal prison. In addition to prison time, the judge ordered Winston to undergo mental health and drug treatment, and pay $11,400 in restitution to the stores he robbed.

On June 21, 2019, Winston entered a Boost Mobile on S. Broadway, walked around the counter, and pointed a revolver at the clerk. Winston left the store with money and iPhones and drove away in a stolen Audi

On Aug. 13, Winston went inside a Boost Mobile on S. Grand Avenue with a handgun and held up a clerk in a similar fashion. Winston also demanded the clerk take him into the back room where extra cellphones had been stored. Winston left the store with cash and several phones.

Winston later tried selling the stolen phones on Facebook. An FBI agent spotted the phones and arranged to buy them after confirming they were, in fact, the devices stolen in the aforementioned robberies. After arresting Winston, law enforcement searched his home and found two guns.

Prosecutors said Winston had 11 prior felony convictions, more than half of which were crimes involving weapons.