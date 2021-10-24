Jennings murder investigation underway

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department are investigating a murder in Jennings.

According to Sgt. Tracy Panus, a police spokeswoman, the murder took place just before 4:20 p.m. in the 2500 block of Oepts Avenue.

Officers found an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. If you’d like to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.