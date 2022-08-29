JENNINGS, Mo. – The Jennings School District has added more security to keep students safer after four people were shot on Monday.

The shooting happened around 7 a.m. near Jennings Junior and Senior High School on Shannon Avenue and Brookfield Drive. Investigators said the four victims were not enrolled in the district.

The schools were put on lockdown for about 15 to 20 minutes as a safety protocol.

“Safety is our number one priority. It’s our number one concern,” said Dr. Paula Knight, superintendent of the Jennings Schools District. “We recognized the safety of our young people as well as the safety of our staff. We do everything that we can to ensure that they are safe.”

Parents in the district described this morning’s shooting as a terrifying ordeal.

“I was concerned about any child, also my grandchild, so I had to come see what was going on,” Kimberly Ingram said. “As I was calling my grandson trying to reach him, it was chaos.”

Knight said the district does not have buses, so many students have to walk to school. The students were caught in the midst of the shooting as they were walking to class. The superintendent said she is very concerned about their safety.

“We are a walking school district, so we don’t have transportation. Our first level concern is making certain that kids get back to school and home from door to door,” she said. “So, they were walking this morning, so the first level is to ensure that we can safely here.”

The district is adding extra police in the neighborhood to ensure students return home safely.

Investigators said the victims did not suffer life-threatening wounds. It’s unclear what led to the shooting. There’s no suspect in custody at the moment, police said.