ST. LOUIS – The Jennings School District is adding more security after Monday’s shooting.

It happened in the morning near Jennings Junior and Senior High Schools. Four people were injured as students walked to school nearby. Investigators said no students were involved.

The schools were placed on lockdown for about 20 minutes as a safety precaution.

“We are a walking district so we don’t have transportation,” Jennings School District Superintendent Dr. Paula Knight said. “So our first level of concern is making certain that kids get back to school and home from door to door.”

The district is adding extra police in the neighborhood to ensure students returned home safely. Investigators said the victims of Monday’s shooting did not suffer life-threatening wounds. As of Tuesday morning, they do not know what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made.