JENNINGS, Mo. – A shooting near Jennings Junior and Senior High Schools has put the campuses on lockdown while police conduct their investigation. No Jennings students were injured in the incident.

St. Louis County Police and Jennings officers were called to the 8800 block of Cozens Avenue just after 7:00 am today. They found two people with gunshot wounds near the intersection of Shannon Avenue and Brookfield Drive. Two other victims were found nearby.

All of the victims were taken to St. Louis area hospitals to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. It is not yet clear what led up to the shooting and police have not yet identified a suspect. More details will be posted as they come into the FOX 2 newsroom.