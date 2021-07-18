Jennings senior citizen was trying to get food when struck by hit and run driver

JENNINGS, Mo. – St. Louis County Police are looking for any information that could help with their investigation of a deadly hit and run crash. The victim was struck while trying to cross Halls Ferry Road in a motorized wheelchair.

“He wanted to get something to eat because he was hungry,” said Kathy Mitchell, friend of the victim.

She said the victim lived in the St. Andrew’s of Jennings II apartments.

Mitchell said her friend was struck not far from the senior citizen apartment complex. St. Louis County police report the victim was struck in the 9400 block of Halls Ferry Road at approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday.

“I think when you run over somebody, you should have the decency to stop,” Mitchell said.

Other area residents hope drivers will show more caution.

“It’s sad,” said Jennings resident Anton Jackson. “We should be taking care of our senior citizens.”

Jackson hopes drivers will be more cautious while traveling through the area.

“Just think about your kids and family being out here,” he said. “It’s just that simple.”

Anyone with information in the case to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.