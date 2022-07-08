ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Jennings teen faces criminal charges after he carjacked a man and drove his vehicle through a north St. Louis County construction zone.

Prosecutors have charged La’Vontray Hayes-Williams, 18, with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and resisting arrest in the investigation. He is behind bars on a $150,000 bond in St. Louis County.

Investigators say the situation unfolded when a man was carjacked around 10 p.m. Thursday in the 6400 block of West Florissant Avenue. According to court documents, a man pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his vehicle. The victim got out of the car, left it behind and made way to a nearby gas station to contact police.

Officers located the vehicle shortly after in Jennings. When police tried to stop the car, a driver got away on Interstate 70, then Interstate 170. Eventually, he made way to a construction zone near Olive Boulevard. Police say he nearly struck some construction workers.

A group abandoned the vehicle just past the construction zone. A K-9 officer police tracked and arrested the occupants of the car, including Hayes-Williams. Police say he was in possession of a loaded .45 caliber pistol.

Officers from the City of Jennings Precinct are handling the investigation.