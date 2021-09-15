Jennings teen identified as murder victim

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department say a Jennings teenager was shot and killed earlier this week in north county.

According to police spokeswoman Sgt. Tracy Panus, the shooting occurred just after 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13, in the 9900 block of Glen Owen Drive.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation at that location and found a girl, Marnay Haynes, who had been shot several times. Haynes was pronounced dead at the scene. She was 16.

Panus says the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.