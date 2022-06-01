JENNINGS, Mo. – A 41-year-old Jennings woman is in jail for allegedly attacking her friend with a hammer and stealing her car.

According to a probable cause statement from the St. Louis County Police Department, the incident happened on March 26 in the 8300 block of Mayfair Place.

Officers found the victim bloodied and suffering from injuries to her skull. She told police her friend struck her with a hammer and then demanded her car keys. It’s unclear what, if anything, spurred the attack.

Police eventually located and arrested the suspect, identified as Vianna Scott.

Scott was charged with vehicle hijacking, first-degree assault or attempt (serious injury or special victim), and two counts of armed criminal action.