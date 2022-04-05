ST. LOUIS – Sharp-eyed “Jeopardy!” viewers found themselves flummoxed and then disappointed after a glitch during a recent episode spoiled the results of the show.

The glitch occurred in the Double Jeopardy! round of the March 28 episode.

Defending champion Jackie Kelly, who had command of the board, selected the $1,200 clue for “The 1880s.”

Host Mayim Bialik read the answer: “Some 300,000 Vietnamese died in the 1881 Haiphong Cyclone on this gulf.” (Correct response: The Gulf of Tonkin)

When the camera cut back to the contestants, Kelly’s score had jumped from $15,200 to $28,801. The score for one of her opponents, Amie Walker, dropped from $4,400 to $1,000. Ryan Guzzo Purcell, the third contestant, did not have his score changed.

Kelly’s inflated score turned out to be a spoiler, as she went on to win the episode with $28,801. Guzzo Purcell finished second with $27,900, while Walker came in third with $1.

The show producers made note of the gaffe during the closing credits with the message, ““Due to technical difficulties, a portion of the game was re-created.”