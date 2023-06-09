ST. LOUIS – Award-winning comedians Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan are joining forces for a St. Louis show this fall.

Seinfeld and Gaffigan will visit the Enterprise Center on Saturday, Nov. 11. The show is planned for 7:30 p.m.

The St. Louis stop comes as part of a brief U.S. tour in November. Seinfeld and Gaffigan will visit San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and St. Louis, in order, in early November.

“Jim and I met doing Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and have been talking about doing this for years,” said Seinfeld. “We finally made the schedules work out. Can’t wait.”

“I’m so excited to help out this unknown up and upcoming comedian who many may have never heard of,” said Gaffigan. “I know it will be an amazing bunch of shows.”

Jerry Seinfeld’s comedy career took off after his first appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. Eight years later, he teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David to create one of the most successful sitcoms in the history of television: Seinfeld. The show won numeorus Emmy, Golden Globe and People’s Choice awards and was also named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide.

Jim Gaffigan is a seven-time Grammy nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, three-time Emmy winning top touring performer, and multi-platinum-selling recording artist. He is known around the world for his unique brand of humor, which largely revolves around his observations on life.

Tickets for the St. Louis show and the other three will go on sale at 10 a.m. CT next Friday, June 16 on Ticketmaster.com. For more information on the ticket sales, click here.