ST. LOUIS – The Jewel Box in Forest Park is once again a shining gem, thanks to some renovations.

The Jewel Box is open again after being closed for two weeks for the renovations. The city spent about $3.5 million on the first major update in about 20 years.

Old plants and trees left over from that 2002 renovation were taken out and replaced with new permanent floral arrangements. Special floral shows will also be planted soon for early spring, Easter and Mother’s Day.

Dominik Jansky with Forest Park Forever shared that taking out the overgrown trees is allowing more sunlight inside the glass building. Several glass pains have also been replaced and cleaned.

Jansky also said the Jewel Box is ready for rentals and is a popular place for weddings, receptions, and special events.

“It’s a pretty setting, so people like to have their best memories and moments framed there. You’ll see things starting to bloom around the park, and then you go inside the Jewel Box and see plants you really can’t see anywhere else outside a controlled environment, so it’s exciting for people.”

The Jewel Box opens seven days a week at 9:00 a.m. with an admission cost of $1. Visitors can get in for free on Mondays and Tuesdays from 9:00 a.m. until noon.