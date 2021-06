ST. LOUIS – Bookworms rejoice! The Jewish Community Center’s biannual used book sale is on!

COVID cancelled last year’s event, but this year people can find their next read from more than 30,000 books in every genre.

The sale is from August 22 to August 26 at the arts and education building at the Staenberg Family Complex in Creve Coeur.

