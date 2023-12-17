CREVE COEUR — The Creve Coeur Police responded to a bomb threat on December 17, and they confirmed they did not find a bomb. The threats, which were received through email, are currently under investigation.

In a more detailed account, Creve Coeur PD officers were sent to three Jewish synagogues that had received threatening messages via email, suggesting there was a planted bomb in the buildings.

Officers secured each synagogue and used canine units from both Creve Coeur PD and St. Louis County PD to conduct thorough searches. All the buildings were examined, and officers confirmed that there weren’t any immediate threats.

The Creve Coeur Police Department is still leading the investigation. Police are working to identify the sender(s) of the threatening messages and to determine if there is any connection to similar statements received by other synagogues across the country in recent times.

