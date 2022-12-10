ST. LOUIS – Jim Butler Auto Group is holding its “Good Taste Campaign” fundraiser and food drive to help Missouri families in need.

On Saturday, volunteers at Jim Butler Auto Group dropped off donated food to be collected by Operation Food Search.

“Our employees and our customers are all here giving donations and trying to fill up every bin. We’re trying to do 2,500 pounds to 3,000 of food,” said Brad Sowers, President & CEO of Jim Butler Auto Group.

The Good Taste Campaign is looking to raise $100,000 to help feed children and families.

“Here in Missouri, you have over 800,000 families that have food insecurities,” said Sowers. “And this is important. Most of them, let’s really be honest, they’re all kids, right? So these kids need food,”

$50 from every car sold in November and December will be donated to combat food insecurity in the state. Thousands of pounds of food have already been collected. So if you’re in the market for a new car, you could consider getting one at Jim Butler Auto Group to help a family in need.

Operation Food Search provides food to almost 200 partner agencies across the community. They feed over 200,000 people every month.

They also distribute more than $31 million worth of food and necessities each year to 330 community partners in 27 Missouri and Illinois counties.

Food drives are happening through Dec. 20 at every Jim Butler Auto Group Location.