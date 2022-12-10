ST. LOUIS — Jim Butler has announced the start of the Good Taste Fundraiser and Food Drive to help low-income families in the state of Missouri.

In addition, $50 from the sale of each vehicle in November and December at his dealerships will be donated to help reduce the number of people in the state who don’t have enough food to eat.

Also, donations of non-perishable food items are being accepted at all Jim Butler dealerships until December 20.

Both “The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri” and “Operation Food Search” will benefit from the donation of both funds and food.