Jim Edmonds engaged after finalizing divorce

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – It appears that former Cardinals player Jim Edmonds, 51, is engaged. His relationship status has been the subject of rumors after his girlfriend appeared on social media with a diamond ring on her finger.

Kortnie O’Connor, 36, confirmed the news with an Instagram post on Thursday:

“Dear Diary, A month ago, Jimmy asked me to marry him in the most intimate and personal way. I said yes! Love, Kortnie”

The location of the image posted to Instagram was tagged from St. Louis County.

Us Magazine reports that Edmonds and his ex-wife Meghan King finalized their divorce in May after splitting in October 2019. The former Real Housewife of Orange County moved with Edmonds to St. Louis County where they broke ground on a new home in 2018. They have three children together.

King and Edmonds split after a lewd text exchange was published in a tabloid. Explicit texts between Edmonds and a the anonymous woman were sent when King was pregnant with twins.