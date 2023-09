ST. LOUIS – ‘Parrot-heads’ across the nation are remembering the late singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett. Here in St. Louis, a memorial concert is planned for Wednesday night.

Buffett died last week of a rare skin cancer. He was 76 years old.

The organizers will host what they’re calling a ‘Voodoo Jimmy Buffett’ memorial concert at 9:00 p.m. at the Broadway Oyster Bar on South Broadway.