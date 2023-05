ST. LOUIS – The company that runs the concession stands at Busch Stadium is also looking for workers Wednesday.

Delaware North Sport Service is hosting a hiring event for part-time game day positions at Busch Stadium. They include cooks, dishwashers, and people to help stock the stadium concession stands. They even need an accountant.

The job fair is from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Their office is to the left of Gate Six at Busch Stadium.