John Burroughs School in top 30 on nation’s Best Private High School list

ST. LOUIS – Website Niche has released its ranking of the best U.S. private schools for 2022, and the Northeast appears to be dominating the top spots, but one St. Louis area private school has cracked the top 30.

Niche put John Burroughs School in the number 29 spot. The private school founded in 1923 is located in the heart of Ladue. They teach students from 7th to 12th grade. According to the school’s website, tuition is $31,250 per year.

Niche, a platform for “connecting students and families with colleges and schools,” prides itself on not sticking strictly to standardized test scores and academic performance, which might not reflect socioeconomic and racial disparities or unique school policies during the COVID-19 pandemic. For 2022, Niche de-emphasized SAT and ACT scores by one third.

The company said that it combined ratings directly from current students, alumni and parents, with more quantitative data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers; resources and facilities; extracurricular activities; and more.

Many of the other schools that made the top spots on the list are located in California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New York.

Below are the top five schools on the list.

Phillips Academy (MA) The Hotchkiss School (CT) Choate Rosemary Hall (CT) The College Preparatory School (CA) Groton School (MA)

See the full list of Niche’s top private schools for 2022.