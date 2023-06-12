ST. LOUIS – Actor John Cusack is set to make a stop in St. Louis in October. He’ll be screening his popular film ‘Say Anything,’ as well as having a conversation with the audience about the production of the movie and his career also. The Stifel Theatre is hosting the screening Saturday, October 28. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, June 16, at 10:00 a.m.

Cusack recently starred in the Amazon science fiction, ‘Utopia,‘ and id widely-known for classic 1980s films like ‘High Fidelity,’ ‘The Sure Thing,’ and ‘Gross Pointe Blank.’

To win tickets, click here.