WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – One of the most accomplished actors in the St. Louis area hopes to help a local theater persevere amid financial challenges.

John Goodman is leading a holiday benefit experience called “Rally For The Rep.” It’s a fundraiser to support the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis in Webster Groves, which has served the community since 1966 but recently fallen on hard times.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Riverfront Times and others, “The Rep” announced in October that it was dealing with a $2.5 million budget shortfall. Essentially, the theater needs to cover these costs by the end of the year, or it could be at risk of closing doors.

According to the Riverfront Times, Goodman is expected to share “insights, anecdotes, and a special holiday treat” during his upcoming appearance. He told FOX 2 back in 2017 that he has been a longtime fan of “The Rep” and once auditioned for several roles at the theater.

The “Rally For The Rep” is set for Sunday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available for anywhere from $75 to $500. The theater is also promoting sponsorship opportunities from $5,000 to $25,000.

Goodman, raised in the St. Louis suburb of Affton, has earned several Primetime Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild awards throughout his career, well known for his role in movies like “The Big Lebowski,” “Monsters, Inc.” and “Patriots Day,” among others.