ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Some of the characters in John Grisham’s debut novel A Time To Kill will be spending some time in St. Louis. The author of best-selling legal thrillers is releasing “Sparring Partners” later this month. The city’s iconic skyline is featured prominently on the book’s cover.

The story follows fictional lawyer Jake Brigance’s latest efforts to help a friend. Readers were introduced to the character in 1989 in the pages of A Time To Kill. The somewhat autobiographical novel became a best seller and a movie starring Sandra Bullock, Matthew McConaughey, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Over the decades Brigance has appeared in several other Grisham novels like Sycamore Row and A Time for Mercy. They take place in the fictional town of Clanton, Mississippi.

The author’s website describes Sparring Partners:

“Jake Brigance is back, but he’s not in the courtroom. He’s called upon to help an old friend, Mack Stafford, a former lawyer in Clanton, who three years earlier became a local legend when he stole money from his clients, divorced his wife, filed for bankruptcy, and left his family in the middle of the night, never to be heard from again—until now. Now Mack is back, and he’s leaning on his old pals, Jake and Harry Rex, to help him return. His homecoming does not go as planned.”

The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports that two characters in the novel are from St. Louis. The brothers inherited a law firm when their father was sent to prison. Everyone is working to save the law firm as the brothers fight and their father pulls strings from behind bars.