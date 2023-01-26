ST. LOUIS — John Mayer announced that he will be performing at the Enterprise Center on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in St. Louis. He mostly plays acoustic guitar, but he also gives performances on piano and electric guitar.

On Friday, February 3, at 9 a.m., tickets go on sale at johnmayer.com for everyone. FOX 2 will be giving away tickets every day next week before they go on sale.

John Mayer has announced a solo acoustic tour for spring 2023. He will be playing solo in venues all over the United States and Canada.

Mayer has had a lot of big hits, like “New Light,” “Gravity,” “Love on the Weekend,” “Heartbreak Warfare,” “Daughters,” “Waiting on the World to Change,” “Last Train Home,” and “Your Body Is a Wonderland.”

John Mayer will sing these songs and many more at the acoustic shows. Singer-songwriters Lizzy McAlpine, Alec Benjamin, and a special guest who will be named later will open these shows.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Two pairs of front-row tickets will be auctioned off on charityauctionstoday.com for each show on the tour.

All the money from the ticket auctions will go to the Back To You Fund, which has helped many groups, such as the John’s Heart & Armor Foundation and programs for at-risk teens and the homeless.