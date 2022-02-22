John Mulaney announces St. Louis date on North American comedy tour

ST. LOUIS – Emmy Award-winning writer and stand-up comedian John Mulaney is coming to St. Louis this summer on a North American tour.

Mulaney, a former writer for “Saturday Night Live” and the creator of “John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch,” is slated to take the stage at the Enterprise Center on Friday, July 22.

Tickets for the St. Louis show and all other dates go on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com. There is a pre-sale event at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

In addition to numerous successful stand-up specials, Mulaney has performed on Broadway alongside friend and writing partner Nick Kroll in “Oh, Hello on Broadway.”