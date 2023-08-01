ST. LOUIS – Emmy and Writer’s Guild award-winning writer and comedian John Oliver is coming to St. Louis next month for a performance at Stifel Theatre.

The show is Thursday, Sept. 7, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Aug. 4, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster online and either the Stifel Theatre or Enterprise Center box offices. Prices range from $56.50 to $146.50 per person.

From 2006 to 2013, Oliver appeared on television as a correspondent on “The Daily Show with John Stewart,” and guest-hosted the show for two months in 2013. Oliver landed his own show on HBO, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”

Previously, Oliver hosted four seasons of his own stand-up series for Comedy Central, “John Oliver’s New York Stand Up Show.” He’s had guest roles in the live-action “The Lion King,” “Community,” “The Smurfs,” “Danger Mouse,” and “Rick & Morty.”