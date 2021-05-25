John Ulett celebrates 45 years with KSHE 95

ST. LOUIS – Broadcaster John Ulett is celebrating 45 years with the world’s longest-running rock station KSHE 95.
The “U-man,” as he is affectionately known, began his career at KSHE in 1976 and is the station’s longest continuously broadcasting air talent.
He has also worked as the Cardinals’ PA announcer for 38 years and has been a cast member of Cardinal Kids TV for 15 years.
He has received recognition by being named to the St. Louis Hall of Fame, he received the Riverfront Times’ Lifetime Achievement Award, he has received multiple awards from the Missouri Broadcasters Association, and he is on the Bishop DuBourg Wall of Fame.