ST. LOUIS – The American Legion Legacy Run is taking place from August 21-25.

It’s a 1,200-mile trip that begins Aug. 21 with motorcycle drivers leaving the USS Alabama Memorial Park in Mobile, Alabama then traveling through Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, Missouri, and Illinois before ultimately landing in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Drivers will then ride 20 minutes outside of the city to the 2022 American Legion National Convention. There awaits Gary Wetzel – a Medal of Honor recipient and Legion Rider from Post 434 who will join the final ride and participate in the closing ceremonies.

The Harley-Davidson Museum Campus is the final destination of the legacy run. At the end of the event, a bike night will be hosted for participants.

To register in the Legacy Run, click here.