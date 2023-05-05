ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis area food bank’s “Rock Out Hunger” concert is tonight. The night of music features St. Louis rock and roll bands, including Fat Pocket, Dirty Muggs, and School of Rock. The concert is at the Chesterfield Amphitheater. Gates open at 5 this evening. Tickets are ten dollars and can be purchased on the website of the St. Louis’ area food bank. All proceeds go towards helping people in need of food.

