ST. LOUIS – Join the Humane Society of Missouri and bring a best-dressed pet for the Barktoberfest happening today, October 26 at 5:30 p.m., a fun-filled festival dedicated to furry friends. This pet-friendly celebration and costume contest kick off Halloween weekend.

The Humane Society of Missouri’s Young Friends are in charge of organizing this year’s event, which has a people-and-pet costume contest with prizes like pet portraits, Blues tickets and more. The event is being today from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Urban Chestnut Brewing Co., 3229 Washington Avenue.

The costume contest features several categories:

Owner/Pet Look-a-Like Best Ensemble Best Duo Most Creative

Tickets are priced at $25 and can be purchased at hsmo.org/barktoberfest or at the event’s entrance on the day. Each ticket includes entry to the Biergarten, one free drink voucher, and participation in the costume contest.

Every dollar raised at this event goes to support HSMO’s Animal Cruelty Fund, which is dedicated to investigating, healing, and preventing animal abuse and neglect. For more information, please visit hsmo.org.