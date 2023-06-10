ST. LOUIS — Thousands of people are expected to pack Tower Grove Park this morning for the annual Susan G. Koman “more than pink” walk. The walk doesn’t start for another few hours, but setup is already underway.

The Walk is Susan G. Komen’s annual fundraising event, where family and friends celebrate breast cancer survivors and honor those who have passed away from the disease. This year is the 25th year of impact in the St. Louis region. Funds support research and important support services for breast cancer patients.

Breast cancer survivors and those living with metastatic disease can enjoy a light breakfast and visit other survivors in Hope Village. Mercy is relaunching its mobile mammography services with a top-of-the-line new van. The Mercy Mamm Van features the latest technology, including 3D imaging, giving the clearest images available. It will be available for a preview during the walk. The Mercy Mamm Van provides breast cancer screening for women starting at age 40. Appointments are required, and you need your insurance card.

The walk starts at 9:30 a.m. With a post-walk party at 10.

