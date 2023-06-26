BIG SUR, Ca. — Actor Jon Hamm married former Mad Men co-star Anna Osceola on Saturday, according to TMZ. Hamm is from the St. Louis area and is known as a booster for his hometown. He is also an avid Cardinals and Blues fan.

Hamm met Osceola on the Mad Men set in 2015. They had been dating for two years before getting engaged last year.

The wedding was held at the picturesque location of the final scene of the Mad Men series on a hilltop overlooking the Pacific Ocean. It was attended by other actors from the show and A-list guests.

Hamm has never been married, though People Magazine says he first discussed the idea publically last September. He reportedly had one long-term relationship in the past, though the 52-year-old actor has never been married, nor had kids.

Throughout his decorated career, Hamm has won Primetime Emmy Awards, Golden Globe Awards and more accolades. One of his biggest claims to fame, AMC’s Mad Men, has aired for seven seasons.