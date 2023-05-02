ST. LOUIS – The Jonas Brothers are coming to St. Louis this summer, likely to be one of the hottest tickets in town.

The Jonas Brothers are set to play Sunday, August 27, 2023 at the Enterprise Center at 7:30 p.m.

The band announced a 2023 tour consisting of 36 U.S. and Canada shows on Tuesday. St. Louis is the band’s ninth stop on the tour.

Tickets will go on sale May 12, 2023 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. Click here to keep track of tickets.

The Grammy-award winning Jonas Brothers dropped a new single during the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City last weekend. The concerts will come as the band releases its new album called “The Album,” also on May 12.

The band consists of three brothers – Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas – who have dropped several pop rock hits since 2005.