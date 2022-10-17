JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Joplin over the weekend.

The injury crash was first reported Saturday around 11:21 PM near Deer Dr. and Dove Dr. That’s where EMS personnel and JPD located four occupants in the crash.

According to JPD’s release, two occupants were ejected as a result of the crash, both were transported to the hospital where one would be pronounced dead; the other suffering moderate injury.

The two other occupants sustained minor injuries. All of the occupants were juveniles.

No identification is being given at this time. The investigation into the crash by JPD’s Major Crash Team remains ongoing.